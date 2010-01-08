US, Arabs press Mideast peace

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Obama administration is laying out a new tack in Mideast peace efforts, pressing Israel and the Palestinians to take on the tough issues of borders for a Palestinian state and the status of Jerusalem before addressing other obstacles.

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Jordanian Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh said after meeting Friday that resolving those matters first would eliminate Palestinian concerns about continued construction of Jewish settlements in disputed areas.

Clinton and Judeh said negotiations should begin as soon as possible and be bound by deadlines. Their comments came as the Obama administration's special Mideast peace envoy George Mitchell prepares to visit Europe next week and Israel and the Palestinian territories later this month to try to relaunch stalled negotiations.

