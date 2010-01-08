CDC: Swine flu now widespread only in 1 state

ATLANTA (AP) - Swine flu infections continue to drop and only one state - Alabama - was reporting widespread cases last week.

Four states had widespread cases the previous week. The number has been dropping since late October, when nearly all states had widespread flu reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported Friday that there are no signs of seasonal flu right now, only the swine variety. But CDC officials noted there is still more flu around than normally seen at this time of year, and illnesses could increase as kids return to school after the holiday break.

