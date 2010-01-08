New class of firefighters will relieve department

By Colleen Wells - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo Fire Department welcomed a new class of firefighters Friday as 40 new students were sworn in at council chambers.

The students will begin their training to become Toledo firefighters by learning firefighting, EMT and life-saving procedures.

Deputy Chief Phil Cervantes says the new recruits will re-energize the aging department that has gone years without hiring. "First and foremost, our guys and girls are just getting tired, and we need to get more people out on the line to cut down on our work hours a little bit," he said.

The firefighter's union president, Wayne Hartford, says the new class may save the city money by cutting overtime costs. Although, Hartford also says the new recruits will replace retiring firefighters as well.

All recruits are expected to be on-duty by summer.

