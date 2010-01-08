French fries cause east Toledo home fire

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - An east Toledo home on East Broadway near Delence was badly damaged by fire just before 3 a.m. Friday after a resident in the home fell asleep while cooking. The man was able to escape the home safely.

The resident says he started to cook french fries when he got home from work and fell asleep.

Investigators say the home sustained about $25,000 in damage.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.