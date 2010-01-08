Adrian teen gets life in prison for killing parents

A 17-year-old has been charged in the Tuesday night shooting deaths of a man and woman at an Adrian home where children were found unhurt, authorities said.

An Adrian teen accused in the shooting deaths of his parents after he used too many cell phone minutes, has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Adrian teen Marshall Sosby, who is accused of killing his parents in their home, entered a plea deal in Hillsdale County Court.

ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) - Marshall Sosby, 18, apologized in court Friday before being sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his mother and 31 years in prison for killing his father last September.

Sosby pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Carmen and Michael Sosby inside their home on the 700 block of Division Street in Adrian.

In court for sentencing, four family members listened as he spoke. "I would like to apologize to everyone I affected with what I have done. I am very sorry for everything. I screwed up really badly, and I wish I had never done it. If I could go back, I would never do it again. I am very sorry."

Court-appointed Defense Attorney Anna Marie Anzalone told the judge that Sosby could be rehabilitated. "I believe that through counseling and programming and treatment, permission of the Department of Corrections, he will be able to come to grips with what he did and also change his life so that something like this would never happen again."

Investigators claimed the teen killed his parents for taking away his cell phone. They say he reported the deaths as a murder-suicide. In a 911 tape, prosecutors say it is Sosby who called police saying, "My mom shot my dad in the forehead and once behind him, behind it, then shot herself in the back of the head."

He will be eligible to apply for parole after 33 years.

