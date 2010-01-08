CrimeTracker: Lashing out in public could get you jail time

Police in Kansas City, Mo., are looking for a woman who went on a rampage at a McDonald's because she didn't like her hamburger.

An expert says the behavior that led a woman to trash a Toledo McDonald's when she didn't get Chicken McNuggets is more common within us all than we might think.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Getting angry over seemingly minor incidents could get you jail time. But, these days, it isn't unusual.

Twenty-four-year-old Melodi Dushane looks shamefaced in a mug shot after being charged with vandalism after losing control recently at an east Toledo McDonald's. She'd been told she couldn't have Chicken McNuggets because the store was still serving breakfast.

Police say she punched a drive-through worker after breaking the window with her fist.

Retired Toledo Police Sergeant Richard Murphy calls Dushane's mistake, "Felony vandalism. That's looking at a year in jail, $1,000 fine, and still no Chicken McNuggets."

Hers is not an isolated incident. Another McDonald's customer unhappy with her burger recently lashed out in Missouri.

Murphy says it's important not to react with violence over frustrations that can be managed with patience.