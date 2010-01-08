Victim's widow speaks of killer's execution

Ohio executed killer Vernon Smith in eight minutes with a dose of sodium thiopental, a common anesthetic.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - He killed her husband in cold blood, but the Toledo woman says she doesn't feel any better after witnessing the his execution.

Vernon Smith was put to death Thursday morning by the State of Ohio. He was convicted of killing Sohail Darwish during a 1993 robbery at a Toledo carryout.

Darwish's widow, Charlotte, and his two teenaged daughters were at the execution.

"I turn and I look, and here he is walking in front of me," Darwish said. "And my two girls, all of our eyes were fixed on him. And then suddenly, I realize, he and my oldest daughter Dolly have locked eyes and I'm looking at Dolly, I'm looking at him, my eyes are just twitching back and forth."

