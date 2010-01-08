Sylvania man indicted on child porn charges - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania man indicted on child porn charges

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - A Sylvania Township man has been indicted on charges in connection with child pornography.

FBI agents arrested 29-year-old Shawn Lennard last fall for possession of child pornography. Agents also searched his Flanders Road home.

According to the indictment, Lennard coerced a juvenile male to engage in "sexually explicit conduct" to produce and sell child porn.

