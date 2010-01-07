Predator Alert: Have you seen this man?

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

(WTOL) - Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding the man who repeated molested small and teenage girls.

Reginald Williams, 51, has at least two convictions on record for molesting a 12-year-old, 13-year-old, 14-year-old and four-year-old girl.

Williams must register as a sex offender once a year but failed to register last August.

Williams stands 6'1" and weighs 175 pounds.

He may be staying off Lagrange in north Toledo or the Brand Whitlock Homes.

If you've seen Williams, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

He is wanted for a felony.

