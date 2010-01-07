Plow those walks and drives -- or face a fine

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Northwest Ohio has seen its first significant snowfall of the season. With possibly up to five inches once the snow stops, folks will have to break out their shovels or face fines.

The City of Toledo has simple rules about shoveling: As soon as the snow stops, clear all sidewalks and driveways. Folks have 24 hours to do so, as city officials consider a matter of safety.

Those who don't remove the snow could face a fine. However, TPD doesn't have the manpower to do so. They just want folks to comply with the law

"This is our first major snowfall, so we just want to remind people… it's important so people don't fall and hurt themselves," said City of Toledo Safety Director Shirley Green.

Call the city at 419-936-2020 to report a snow covered sidewalk or walkway.

