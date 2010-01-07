EcoTrack 11: Ohio National Guard goes solar in Swanton

By Chris Vickers - email | bio

SWANTON, OH (WTOL) - The 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard has implemented solar technology specific to northwest Ohio that allows the solar array to produce electricity through the winter under low-light conditions.

Phase four is the latest stage of the project. Work in this phase will boost the capacity of the array to 1.2 megawatts by summer. Nearly all of the manufacturing and technology for the solar array is based in northwest Ohio.

"Right now, we are producing enough electricity with the solar field for about 21 percent of the base's annual electrical requirements," said Base Civil Engineer Lt. Col. Bill Giezie. "When phase four is complete, it is going to take us up to about 37 percent of our total requirements for a year."

