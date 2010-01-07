TPD Sgt. Daniel Brandon relieved of duty

A surveillance video taken last March in the 7-11 on Navarre Ave. shows Sgt. Daniel Brandon talking with clerk Melissa Danko. What was said is pretty shocking.

A south Toledo family lived through a terrifying ordeal, with guns pointed in their faces inside their own home. But they say when they called for help, a Toledo police sergeant made them feel like the criminals.

She says Sgt. Daniel Brandon called her a 'ho'

After a few weeks back on the job, Chief Navarre confirms Sgt. Daniel Brandon is again under investigation.

The National Organization for Women is targeting a Toledo police officer.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Police Sgt. Daniel Brandon has been relieved of duty until the department knows he's physically and mentally fit for duty, according to Toledo Police.

Brandon was investigated and is being sued after he was caught on surveillance video sexually harassing a convenience store clerk while on duty.

In a separate incident, a Toledo woman said Brandon called her a "ho" after her family was the victim of a home invasion.

Police tell News 11 the department also received a number of internal complaints against Brandon.

It was for the safety of Brandon and others, police say, that they took his weapon and badge.

