TPD Sgt. Daniel Brandon relieved of duty - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD Sgt. Daniel Brandon relieved of duty

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Police Sgt. Daniel Brandon has been relieved of duty until the department knows he's physically and mentally fit for duty, according to Toledo Police.

Brandon was investigated and is being sued after he was caught on surveillance video sexually harassing a convenience store clerk while on duty.

In a separate incident, a Toledo woman said Brandon called her a "ho" after her family was the victim of a home invasion.

Police tell News 11 the department also received a number of internal complaints against Brandon.

It was for the safety of Brandon and others,  police say, that they took his weapon and badge.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly