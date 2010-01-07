Toledo considers merging its IT department with Lucas County's

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The City of Toledo is exploring the possibility of merging its Information Technology Department with Lucas County in an effort to save money.

This year's IT budget for the city exceeds $4 million, while the county plans to spend more than $3 million.

For Council's Tom Waniewski and Joe McNamara, those are seven million reasons why they've sent a letter to Mayor Bell and the County Commissioners, calling to combine the city and county IT departments.

"It begs to look at: are there redundancies? Are there things we can look at more closely?" asks Waniewski. "That's the impetus for what we're trying to do."

Waniewski believes savings can be found through the city and county websites. He points out that, "the vendor for the county's website is different than our website. Are there some economies of scale that we can get by combining that? They're almost the same but two different vendors."

Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak says it's worth exploring all options to not only improve government services, but to reduce the cost of government as well. "This is a chance now to merge at a larger level and a deeper level and can save millions of dollars for both budgets."

Wozniak also believes the "political will" is now there for additional city/county combinations, saying a lot more letters like the one sent Thursday are going between city and county governments. She thinks Mayor Mike Bell will support it because she feels that the new mayor sees regionalism as the way to go.

Steve Herwat, Toledo's Deputy Mayor for Internal Operations, says the "IT issue" is definitely on their radar screen, and he plans to meet with county officials in the near future.

