Toledo passenger pulled from flight has criminal history

Miami-Dade police said in a statement Thursday that 43-year-old Mansor Mohammad Asad of Toledo, Ohio, faces several charges including disorderly conduct.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Family of Mansor Mohammad Asad say he had struggled with mental health issues for years before being pulled by Miami police Wednesday from a Detroit-bound flight for yelling anti-Semitic threats. Police records show a long list of prior arrests.

According to a Miami police affidavit, Asad yelled "I am Palestinian, and I want to kill all the Jews."

Asad's violation and arrest record begins in 1984 with the most recent violation in November of 2009. He has a long list of misdemeanor offenses that range from traffic violations to numerous disorderly conduct sentences. In 1999, Asad was indicted on two felony counts of assault on a police officer. In that case, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Mike Asad told our media partner The Blade that his brother has been in and out of hospitals since he was 14 years old.

Miami FBI are not calling the incident a terrorist threat. Asad is being held on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and making a public threat.

