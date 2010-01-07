Route 66 Bar reopens with extensive security plan

Hilliard Miller was the first customer through the door on Thursday. "I'm happy about it because this will give us old-timers somewhere to go," he said.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Route 66 Bar opened again for business Thursday after a dramatic shootout closed the business in October.

After national media coverage played surveillance video of the shootout, some city leaders vowed to put the bar out of business for good. However, a judge gave the bar owner a second chance, allowing the bar to open again with a more extensive security plan.

The owner created a nine-point plan that includes metal detectors, hiring of off-duty police officers, an earlier closing time, an ID-check of all customers and employee training.

Hilliard Miller was the first customer through the door on Thursday. "I'm happy about it because this will give us old-timers somewhere to go," he said. "We like to come down here and kick it. Everything is good until the young crowd comes in. Once they come in, we go and escape."

Police say a patron was trying to sell drugs there in October. According to reports, when he was told to leave, he and his friends started shooting.

