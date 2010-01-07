Bounce Dryer Bar: Does it Work?

By Lauren Keith

(WTOL) - The Bounce Dryer Bar advertisements claim to be easier to use than dryer sheets because the bar is placed in the dryer once to work for up to two months.

Mother of two Becky Angle was excited about the concept and agreed to try the bar. "I think it'll help because a lot of times, I go to put in a load of laundry and I don't remember if I've put in fabric softener or not. Then I have to re-wash it."

The concern Angle has is that it looks like a bar of soap, so she wonders if it will leave a soap-like residue on the clothes.

She sticks the bar to the drum of the dryer and tosses in a load of dark-colored towels. When Angle checks back, she says the bar has stayed attached to the drum and the clothes are residue-free.

So far, Angle is impressed but also says she wants to try it for longer than one day.

Viewers who have also tried the product had mixed results. Some say the bounce bar lasted up to four months for them, but others say it broke into pieces inside the dryer.

The cost of the Bounce Dryer Bar is about $4 and can be found at most stores with household items such as Target and Wal-mart.

