Fremont water advisory lifted

UPDATE: The City of Fremont has lifted a nitrate advisory in the drinking water after a new sample taken Jan. 15 fell below the maximum contaminant level (mcl).

The mcl for nitrate in Fremont drinking water is 10 mg/L. The concentration of the Jan. 15 sample was 7.66 mg/L.

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) - The City of Fremont stated in a press release Thursday that they are in violation for exceeding the maximum contaminant level for nitrate in drinking water.

The city advises that infants less than six months old should not drink the water. The excess nitrate levels could cause them to become seriously ill and, if untreated, could cause death. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome.

City officials say adults and children older than six months old can safely drink the water. Pregnant and nursing women may wish to consult their physicians.

In addition, the city says boiling, freezing or filtering the water does not reduce the nitrate level.

The samples were collected Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 and had an average concentration of 11.3 mg/L.

The city's water treatment plant will continue to monitor the water and notify the public when nitrate levels are no longer exceeded.

