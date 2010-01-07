Northwest Ohio digs out from winter blast

The AAA says motorists should know the safety rules for dealing with winter road emergencies. Check out their How to Go on Ice and Snow brochure Tim Miller mentioned on Your Morning Sunday.

For road conditions in our neighbor to the north, click.

Area stores were busy, busy, busy on Wednesday as folks anticipating this afternoon's snow decided to get a jump on the rush. Make sure you're ready for the snow, too. Just click the attached video for Tim Miller's full report.

Get ready for the snow -- it's coming!

Get ready for the snow -- it's coming!

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A winter weather advisory is in effect into Friday morning.

Leftover snow will continue to taper this morning. Additional accumulations will be around 1 inch or less. Storm totals will be 3-5" with a few isolated higher spots.



For Friday, snow will taper to widely scattered snow showers by midday. Variable clouds and breezy. Blowing and drifting of the snow cover. Some lake-effect snow showers far eastern counties (Erie, Huron, eastern Ottawa & eastern Sandusky counties) with additional accumulation of 1-3" there. Highs by midday in the low/mid 20s, then falling.

[READ MORE IN THE STORMTRACK WEATHER BLOG.]

Click here for closing and delays. You can also find County Snow Level Emergencies, too.

County Snow Level Emergencies:

Level 1

Lucas County

Sandusky County

Seneca County

Wood County

Bowling Green

Pemberville

Wauseon

Level 2

Napoleon

See the weather advisories at the top of the page for county-by-county details on the latest advisories.

Stay with WTOL.com and News 11 for the latest warnings, updates and closings.

Upload your winter weather photos here for WTOL.com and News 11 here.



Copyright 2010 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.