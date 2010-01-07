LA police: Ronald Reagan grandson arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say the grandson of President Ronald Reagan has been arrested.

Officer April Harding says 31-year-old Cameron Reagan was booked for allegedly resisting arrest about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Harding says police were called to a home believed to belong to his father, talk show host Michael Reagan, but she didn't know why.

Officers tried to stop Cameron Reagan when he tried to leave and say he was arrested after being uncooperative and belligerent. He was being held on $10,000 bail.

In 2001, Cameron Reagan was ordered to a 90-day live-in drug and anger management program for marijuana possession while on probation for a car break-in case.

A spokeswoman for former First Lady Nancy Reagan says the family will not comment.

