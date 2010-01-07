Woodward evacuated after student finds suspicious device

(WTOL) - The school day came to an abrupt halt at Woodward High School in north Toledo after someone reported finding what they thought was a bomb Thursday morning. It turned out to be a hoax.

After the device was spotted by a student, police were notified and Toledo Public Schools' Crisis Plan went into effect.

800 students along with faculty and staff were evacuated after what appeared to be a bomb was found in a second floor bathroom.

Students were transported to Waite High School on TPS and TARTA buses while the bomb squad examined the mystery device.

"We're following the crisis plan all Toledo Schools have in the event of... bomb threats," said TPS Assistant Superintendent Jim Gault.

The Toledo Police Bomb Squad described the device as a metal box with wires hanging out and a circuit board.

Just before noon, the bomb squad determined the device was just a threat and the all clear was given.

"All indications are the security and emergency operations from the school staff went very well. They got the kids out very fast--a testament to what the schools are doing out there," said Toledo Police Division Dept. Chief Mike Murphy.

Authorities will examine security tape to identify the person responsible for the hoax.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.