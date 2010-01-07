Poll shows Americans like dogs better than cats

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An Associated Press-Petside.com poll shows that Americans like dogs better than cats. And it wasn't even close.

Across the country, 1,967 adults were questioned and 74 percent said they preferred dogs a lot while 41 percent said they liked cats a lot.

When it comes to which pet was disliked the most, cats won handily. Fifteen percent said they disliked cats a lot while only 2 percent said they disliked dogs a lot.

The poll was conducted Oct. 1 to Oct. 5 and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points. Those most likely to dislike cats were blacks,

Hispanics and married men. Men were a bit more likely than women to say they disliked cats.

Copyright 2010 Associated Press. All rights reserved.