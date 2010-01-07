Toledoan with HIV found guilty of soliciting sex

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - She offered sex for cash even though she knew she was HIV positive.

Toledoan Elizabeth Curtis, 26, has been found guilty of engaging in solicitation after a positive HIV test.

Police say she offered sex to a pair of undercover cops back in November for $10 each.

Curtis pleaded no contest and will be sentenced January 27. She could get five years in prison.

