911 tapes released from barber shop shooting

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - There are new details in the shooting of a west Toledo barber, Leslie Averill. 911 tapes have been released and News 11 talks to the only customer inside during the robbery.

The chain of events at Fates Barber Shop on Monroe started just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A customer came in, and the witness assumed he wanted a haircut. "The guy looked clean cut enough. He didn't look like something ... that you wouldn't want in your shop," the witness said. He wants his identity kept secret because no arrests have yet to be made.

Then the man pulled a gun.

"And the barber said, 'Man, what's up? I don't know you. Have I done something to you?'" the witness said.

The suspect forced Averill to buzz the security door again--the same one Averill buzzed to let the man in.

The witness continues: "The other guy came in. He approached the back of me in the chair and put the gun to the back of my head."

They forced the customer to the bathroom.

"Then I heard a third buzzer on the door come in, that's when somebody else come in and all hell broke loose then," said the witness. "They started pistol whipping and beating him and all this kind of stuff and I'm standing up in the bathroom. I'm helpless, alright, because they got bars on the bathroom windows and I can't even crawl out of that. And then all of a sudden, it got quiet in there. And then all of a sudden I heard something go POW! I'm standing there waiting because I know I'm going to be the next one."

The suspects had left. When the witness came out of the bathroom he saw Averill sitting in the barber chair bleeding profusely and dialing 911.

Here's a transcript of portions of the call made at 11:08 a.m.:

DISPATCH: 911, what's your emergency?

CALLER: I've been shot in the chest.

DISPATCH: Address?

CALLER: 3433 Monroe Street.

DISPATCH: 3433 Monroe... Is that a house, sir?

CALLER: It's a business.

Averill remains in critical condition. Fates Barber Shop is closed for now.

