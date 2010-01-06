Owens staff express qualities they want in new president

Union leader Michael Schmitz says their relationship in the past has been adversarial with the administration, and he wants that o change under new leadership.

By Tanieya Lewis - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - In an open mic session Wednesday, instructors and administrators of Owens Community College stated what qualities they're looking for in the president who will succeed Dr. Christa Adams.

Washington D.C., Consultant Dr. Narcisa Polonio, who will help facilitate the search, was also in attendance. She plans to compile their suggestions into a job description to post on the internet.

What speakers at the open mic session expressed they wanted in the new leader was experience leading a community college, as well as fundraising and labor negotiation experience. Union leader Michael Schmitz says their relationship in the past has been adversarial with the administration.

Overall, the staff want to rebuild the college's reputation after losing its accrediation and then getting sued by nursing students. "We need somebody who is able to help us build a culture of openness, trust, respect," said Search Committee Member Wayne Seely.

Some at the meeting said the college needs to regain its national nursing accreditation to regain trust in order to attract a good candidate. "If we get it done before they come in, they won't have to deal with it at that point," said Schmitz.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.