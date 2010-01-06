Lighter winter snowfalls may cost city more

Area stores were busy, busy, busy on Wednesday as folks anticipating this afternoon's snow decided to get a jump on the rush. Make sure you're ready for the snow, too. Just click the attached video for Tim Miller's full report.

"We'll take the heavy snow because it's more plowing than salt. A lot of light snow causes us to use more salt," said Ed Moore with the Division of Streets and Bridges.

By Dick Berry - email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - It's been a mild winter with only 7" of snow falling so far. Some would think that would save the city money, however Ed Moore with the Division of Streets and Bridges says that's not necessarily the case. "A lot of the lighter snowfall causes us to use more salt. We'll take the heavy snow because it's more plowing than salt. A lot of light snow causes us to use more salt."

Regardless, the city is getting all 33 snow plow trucks ready for the winter. Trucks are being filled with salt and drivers are moving to 12-hour shifts.

Thursday afternoon's storm is expected to blow through the area in 12 hours. Moore says that's better than having it drag out over days.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.