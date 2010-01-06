Toledo trash collection calendars now available for pick-up

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledoans who do not have access to a computer will now be able to pick up a copy of the Toledo trash LEAP Forward calendar in Toledo libraries, The Andersons Toledo store and at any Toledo Kroger location.

To see the calendar online, click on the city's trash and recycling collection calendar.

Another issue the city is getting calls about is Christmas tree recycling. The city will pick up trees during regular refuse collection until Jan. 15. People need to call (419) 936-2511 one day before their pick-up to make sure their tree will be collected.

They city says trees can also be dropped off at either of two clean wood recycling locations. The first is 6505 West Bancroft and the other is 5340 Stickney Ave.

