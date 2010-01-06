Northwest Ohio Chrysler dealers hopeful for 2010

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Chrysler dealers in Northwest Ohio hope sales improve for 2010 compared to 2009.

Despite the U.S. government's attempts to help the company, the auto giant's sold just 931,402 vehicles in 2009. Those are the lowest numbers since 1962.

Chrysler dealers like Grogan's Towne in north Toledo say they're optimistic Chrysler will come back strong. However, Grogan's Denny Amrhein says it's only possible with better deals and rebates. "…stuff that's going to help promote and help get business back on track."

Amrhein believes more folks will buy vehicles once the new models hit the lots in 2011.

He also thinks the company need to step up leasing again. When Chrysler went into bankruptcy, leasing ceased, but it's coming back slowly.

"I mean, the economy in Toledo, Ohio needs a spurt and I think it'll do that, as long as we can get back to… good programs on leasing and better rebates."

However, Chrysler's December sales were up compared to November, giving it some momentum for the new year. Plus, inventory is increasing on dealer lots since the bankruptcy.

"I think business is going to pick back up. I think next year can be a pretty descent year for everybody," said Amrhein.

Unfortunately, Chrysler won't have a big part at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this month.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.