Some say 2010 Census form has outdated language

WASHINGTON (WTOL/AP) — The Census Bureau is launching a campaign to prod the nation's more than 300 million residents to fill out their once-a-decade census forms. But some folks find a term on the form offensive.

Question number nine asks for a person's race and includes the terms white, black, African Am. or Negro. Some feel Negro is an outdated term.

Letters will be sent out in early March to notify people that the census forms will follow between March 15-17. The 10-question form is one of the shortest in the history of the census.

Those who don't fill it out can expect a follow-up post card and finally an in-person visit from a census worker.