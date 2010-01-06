3-6" of snow to begin Thursday afternoon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

3-6" of snow to begin Thursday afternoon

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

(WTOL) - Snowfall is forecasted to begin around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, which could slow down the evening commute.

The snow will continue through Thursday night with accumulation of 3-6" possible by morning.

Be sure to check for traffic updates and school delays Friday morning on News 11 Your Morning and on WTOL.com.

Chief Meteorologist Robert Shiels says the snowfall will be the light and fluffy variety, so it will stack up fairly easily.

