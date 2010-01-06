SC charities hit by fake checks in Christmas hoax

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Somebody mailed fake holiday checks to several South Carolina charities, and now a Salvation Army chapter may have to cut services for the needy.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Wednesday that the Salvation Army received a $25,000 check that appeared to be from an area company.

Officials bought food and toys for about 100 families. Then the bank called to say the check had bounced. The Salvation Army said the loss could force it to cut spending this winter on helping people pay heating bills.

Authorities say about a dozen area charities received the checks. Only the Salvation Army spent the money.

The checks were in the name of military contractor Force Protection Inc., which says it issued a public warning last month after calls from some charities.

--Information from: The Post and Courier

