Waniewski considers Ohio Senate run

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski plans to run for the Ohio Senate.

According to ToledoInternetNews.com, Waniewski needs 50 valid voter signatures from registered republicans to get his name on the May ballot.

He told the website he wants to devote his public service to a larger segment of the population.



