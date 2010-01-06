1 killed in van/bus crash in Lenawee County

MORENCI, MI (WTOL) - An Adrian, Michigan has been killed after rear-ending a school bus on Weston Road near Mulbury Wednesday.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Department says Kevin Tate was pronounced dead at Bixby hospital in Adrian.

Authorities say Tate was driving a van and hit a bus on its way to Morenci Elementary.

There were students onboard the bus but no one was injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

