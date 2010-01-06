Dems dumfounded that Dorgan won't seek re-election

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Democrats are stunned, while Republicans are jubilant over the news that North Dakota Senator Bryon Dorgan won't seek re-election in the fall.

His announcement means Democrats will have to defend open Senate seats in at least four states. Republicans see it as a chance to make a dent in the Democrats' 60-40 majority.

Republican Governor John Hoeven says he's "very seriously" considering running and will announce his intentions in a couple of weeks.

Dorgan says he enjoys being in the Senate, but he says there are things he'd like to do outside public life. He was first elected to the Senate in 1992 after serving a dozen years in the House.

Adding to the Democrats' problems, five-term Connecticut Senator Christopher Dodd is expected to announce today that he won't seek re-election.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.