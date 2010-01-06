3 suspects arrested in theft from idled GM plant

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say three people suspected of stealing metal from an idled General Motors Corp. plant in Flint have been arrested.

Police said two men and one woman were arrested about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Buick City complex about 55 miles northwest of Detroit and are being held at the Genesee County Jail.

The Flint Journal reports that an officer found the suspects leaving the area in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala with a trunk full of metal. No further details were released.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Department said in November it was investigating the theft of more than $100,000 in scrap metal from the plant.

Information from: The Flint Journal

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.