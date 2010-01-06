Police seek woman who trashes Mo. McDonald's

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Mo., are looking for a woman who went on a rampage at a McDonald's because she didn't like her hamburger.

Police say the woman caused thousands of dollars in damage on Dec. 27 when she became upset that the restaurant wouldn't refund her money.

Employees had offered to replace her hamburger, but the woman refused and demanded her money back.

Police released a video showing the woman throwing a bucket of water over the counter and pushing off a glass display case and three cash registers. She then cursed and fled.