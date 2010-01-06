Toledo block watch leaders concerned but still working hard

Detective Sergeant Phil Toney says salon owner Leslie Averill was shot in the chest in what they are calling a robbery attempt.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The recent shooting of a hair salon owner happened in an area that has two organized block watch groups that have been working for years to prevent crime.

Evelyn Feiger leads the Auburn-Delaware block watch, which covers neighborhoods just north of the hair salon where the shooting took place. She's been holding monthly meetings and making phone calls to check on neighbors.

"We've tried to encourage our people to be conscientious and watch out for their neighbor and know who's in the neighborhood and if they see something suspicious, say something so we can have it checked out," Feiger said.

Another block watch member said recent break-ins, armed robberies and shootings have made it difficult to find volunteers willing to help keep their neighborhoods safe.

Feiger hopes that comes to an end.

"If it happens to them, then they wonder why nobody cared. So you sort of have to look at it both ways. If you want somebody to care about you, you have to care about them," Feiger said.

She encourages everyone who wants to get involved to come forward. The group meets the fourth Thursday of the month at the Macedonia Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

