Twin towers shirts get MI students in trouble

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - At least nine Detroit area high school juniors got in trouble for wearing sweat shirts with a design that evoked an image of the terrorist attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center.

Dearborn Public Schools spokesman David Mustonen tells The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press the shirts worn Monday to Edsel Ford High School were "offensive" and in "poor taste."

The boys were to meet with school officials, but suspensions weren't planned.

The boys are Arab-American, as are about half the school's 1,700 students. They are in the 2011 class.

The number "11" was made to resemble two buildings on the shirts and the school's "thunderbird" mascot was flying toward them. "YOU CAN'T BRING US DOWN" was printed beneath.

A community forum Tuesday on the shirts drew about 300.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.