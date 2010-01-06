Whitmer High School hosts how-to for financially strapped - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Whitmer High School hosts how-to for financially strapped

Hundreds of people needing help and looking for opportunities attended a resource fair at Whitmer High School Tuesday evening.

It's the first time planners have done this kind of thing, and they were happy with the turnout.

Click the attached video for Jonathan Walsh's full report.

Powered by Frankly