Overnight shooting in north Toledo injures 1

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A man is recovering this morning in the hospital after being injured in a drive-by shooting.

It happened on the 900 block of Huron near Lagrange Street in north Toledo. Police say Effram Smith, Jr., was walking on Huron when a car drove up and the people inside opened fire.

A bullet hit his leg.

Friends took Smith to a nearby apartment and called for help. Emergency crews took him to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center with injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police are searching for the shooters who they say drove away in a Mustang.