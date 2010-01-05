Links and contact info from Whitmer High's Community Resource Fair

Here are the links and information Jonathan Walsh mentioned on News 11 at 11.

Ability Center

5605 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH

419-885-5733

ABLE / Adult Education

525 Jefferson Ave., Ste. 300

Toledo, OH 43604-1373

419-255-0814

800-837-0814

Area Office on Aging

2155 Arlington Ave

Toledo, OH

419-382-0624

Community Credit Counseling Specialists

624 Main St, Toledo, OH

419-868-0206

DeVry University - www.choosedevry.com

The Fair Housing Center / NW Ohio Development Agency - 419-243-6163

The Friendly Center

1324 N. Superior St.

Toledo, OH 43604

419-243-1289

Habitat for Humanity

223 S. Fearing Blvd.

Toledo, OH 43609

419-382-1964

Lucas County Job and Family Services - 419) 213-8703 - Toledo, OH

Lucas County Workforce Development Agency / The Source - 1301 Monroe Street

Toledo, OH 43604

419-213-6300

The Ohio Consumers Council: 419-537-1818 or 800-824-7268

Parents Helping Parents

1 Stranahan Sq, #560, Toledo, OH

419-242-9001

Toledo Catholic Charities

1933 Spielbusch Avenue

Toledo, OH 43604

(419) 244-6711

(419) 244-4791

Outside Toledo, Within Ohio Toll-Free Number: 1-800-926-8277

Toledo-Lucas County Public Library - www.toledolibrary.org

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department "WIC"

635 N. Erie St.

Toledo, OH 43604

419-213-4100

The United Way - www.unitedwaytoledo.org

The Urban League

201 Jefferson Ave, #701

419-243-3343

YMCA/JCC of Greater Toledo - www.ymcatoledo.org