Links and contact info from Whitmer High's Community Resource Fair

Here are the links and information Jonathan Walsh mentioned on News 11 at 11.
Ability Center
5605 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH
419-885-5733
ABLE / Adult Education
525 Jefferson Ave., Ste. 300
Toledo, OH 43604-1373
419-255-0814
800-837-0814
Area Office on Aging
2155 Arlington Ave
Toledo, OH
419-382-0624
Community Credit Counseling Specialists
624 Main St, Toledo, OH
419-868-0206
DeVry University - www.choosedevry.com
The Fair Housing Center / NW Ohio Development Agency - 419-243-6163
The Friendly Center
1324 N. Superior St.
Toledo, OH 43604
419-243-1289
Habitat for Humanity
223 S. Fearing Blvd.
Toledo, OH 43609
419-382-1964
Lucas County Job and Family Services - 419) 213-8703 - Toledo, OH
Lucas County Workforce Development Agency / The Source - 1301 Monroe Street
Toledo, OH 43604
419-213-6300
The Ohio Consumers Council: 419-537-1818 or 800-824-7268
Parents Helping Parents
1 Stranahan Sq, #560, Toledo, OH
419-242-9001
Toledo Catholic Charities
1933 Spielbusch Avenue
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 244-6711
(419) 244-4791
Outside Toledo, Within Ohio Toll-Free Number: 1-800-926-8277
Toledo-Lucas County Public Library - www.toledolibrary.org
Toledo-Lucas County Health Department "WIC"
635 N. Erie St.
Toledo, OH 43604
419-213-4100
The United Way - www.unitedwaytoledo.org
The Urban League
201 Jefferson Ave, #701
419-243-3343
YMCA/JCC of Greater Toledo - www.ymcatoledo.org
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.