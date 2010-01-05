Ohio police: Bank robbers described as 2 girls

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police in suburban Cincinnati are searching for bank robbery suspects described as two juvenile girls.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a robbery was reported Tuesday afternoon at the First National Bank in Symmes Township, northeast of Cincinnati.

Authorities report the suspects were described as two girls, one 14-16 years old and the other possibly as young as 12. Authorities say they didn't appear to have any weapons and left with so-called "bait money," which can be easily identified as from the bank.

