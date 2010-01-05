Part of Minneapolis airport evacuated

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Part of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been evacuated after a police dog detected a suspicious bag that arrived on an incoming flight.

The Star Tribune reports that parts of the baggage claim and ticketing areas are closed, along with a portion of the roadway closest to those areas. The newspaper cited airport spokeswoman Emberly Hermann.

Calls by The Associated Press to the commission that runs the airport were not immediately returned. Airport police referred calls to the commission.

Hermann tells the Star Tribune that flights were still operating, but there would be delays and cancellations. The paper is reporting that the dog detected the bag at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

