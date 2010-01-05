On his first day, Mayor Mike Bell hits the ground running

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It's Day 1 for the Mike Bell administration, and there are plenty of signs of the change in leadership for the City of Toledo.

The mayor met with his top staffers and got together with Senator Sherrod Brown, Ohio Governor Ted Strickland and former President Bill Clinton who were in town today.

"The first order of business is actually figuring out where we're sitting, not only financially but the issues that people need to be addressed fairly rapidly," the mayor said.

He also said a rapid response is needed to deal with the high number of complaints regarding the switch to automated trash pick-up.

