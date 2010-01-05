CASE RESOLVED--No heat, no rent, tenant tells landlord

The following story aired on Jan. 5. We're happy to tell you that the case has been resolved; the woman's heat has been turned on. Watch the attached video for Mika Highsmith's full report.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Britnay Slay moved into an apartment last August looking for peace. But there's been nothing but drama inside her apartment -- and it's all about heat.

"I was looking forward to getting heat October 1 -- and nothing," Slay said.

The heat just flat out doesn't work. She told her landlord and says he checked out the system and even installed a new thermostat.

"I can turn it up and down all I want to but nothing is going on," Slay said.

To keep the chill out, she takes a huge risk by turning the oven on to 450 degrees.

She told her landlord she was putting her money in an escrow account -- it's what you do when there's an issue, instead of paying rent, so that you don't get evicted.

But Slay got an eviction notice anyway.

The landlord said the heat works just fine. So, the case is now in court.

By the way, if something similar happens to you, be sure to do what Slay did and put your rent into an escrow account until the matter is settled.

