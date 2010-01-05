Police still on hunt for 2 men who invaded Sylvania Township home

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - Police are looking for two men who stuffed three kids in a closet, tied up two adults and robbed them. It happened in the 6100 block of Bonsels Parkway in Sylvania Township a week ago Tuesday.

The male victim ran to a neighbor's for help after breaking free.

The neighbor called 9-1-1 for help. "My neighbor just knocked on my back door and they broke in his house and beat the hell out of him. They tied up his wife."

The victims only had a vague description of the two armed men because they wore knit caps over their faces. The men kept demanding money and got about $1,000.

A one, two and seven-year-old were in the house. It was apparently so traumatic one of the children cannot sleep.

"It's just the trauma of putting somebody's kids in a closet all the screaming that would have been going on the yelling," said Sylvania Township Police Sergeant Lee McKinney.

Jim Cornell, who lives across the street, never heard a thing. He still feels safe and doesn't think it will happen again.

Even though this appears to be an isolated incident, police consider the suspects dangerous and need help getting them off the streets.

"This is one of those cases where... someone could have been killed," said McKinney.

If you know anything about this home invasion, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.



