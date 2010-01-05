Attorneys ask for competency hearing in case of mom charged in death of baby

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo mom accused of killing her own baby was back in court Tuesday morning.

Attorneys asked for a competency hearing for 19-year-old Rashonda Robinson. They say Robinson is mentally handicapped and are hoping she'll be able to make a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Toledo police say they found Robinson walking down a street in north Toledo, carrying her unconscious child last month. The child later died.

Robinson is being held on $120,000 bond in the medical unit of the Lucas County Jail. She will be back in court next month.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.

This is the original story, which aired Dec. 14.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Rashonda Robinson of north Toledo has been charged in the death of her 2-year-old son. The 19-year-old faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

Toledo Police say they received a call Monday afternoon reporting there was a woman walking down Streicher Street with an unconscious toddler in her arms.

Family members then took the mother and child to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead, police say.

Investigators are interviewing family members and neighbors.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.