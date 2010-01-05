Man arraigned for 2008 Toledo murder had killed before

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – The suspect arraigned in a violent Toledo murder that took place two in 2008 has been convicted of murder before.

52-year-old Willie Washington faced a judge Tuesday morning for the 2008 murder of 24-year-old Gordon Wright.

Wright, a sex offender released from prison a year earlier, was found dead while firefighters were putting out a house fire on Marmion.

The Lucas County coroner says Wright died from blunt force trauma to the head, but someone had cut open Wright's stomach after he died.

Washington reportedly lived at the Marmion address and also had Wright's ID after the crime.

The murder happened 30 years after Washington was convicted in the brutal murders of his Michigan girlfriend and her mother. However, he was released from prison after only serving eight years.

WTOL.com and News 11 will have more on this developing story coming up on News 11.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.