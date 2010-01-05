Fates Neighborhood Salon owner shot in robbery attempt

Another block watch member said recent break-ins, armed robberies and shootings have made it difficult to find volunteers willing to help keep their neighborhoods safe.

By Tanieya Lewis - bio | email

Updated by Kate Oatis - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Police are looking for three men who were at the scene of a shooting around 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fate's Neighborhood Salon near the corner of Monroe and Ottawa in west Toledo.

Detective Sergeant Phil Toney says salon owner Leslie Averill was shot in the chest in what they are calling a robbery attempt. Investigators say Averill called 9-1-1 himself to report that he had been shot.

Averill is in Toledo Hospital in critical condition, hospital spokespeople say.

When police arrived, the three men had fled the scene.

Stay with WTOL.com and News 11 for more on this developing story. Sign up for Breaking News E-mail Alerts and News 11 Text It here.