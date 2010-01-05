Car collides with train in Swanton

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

SWANTON, OH (WTOL) - Police say a car crashed into the side of a train around 7 a.m. Tuesday near the Swanton intersection of Munson Road and Dodge Street.

One person was transported to the hospital. There's no word on that person's injuries.

Police aren't sure whether slick roads played a role in the crash.

