Buckeyes primed for bigger things in 2010

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Fresh off the Buckeyes' Rose Bowl victory over Oregon, quarterback Terrelle Pryor is already cautioning Ohio State's 2010 opponents.

He says the team is just going to keep on getting better.

That's not good news for the Big Ten, which has watched Ohio State win or share the last five conference titles. It's also a daunting prospect for the Buckeyes' four non-league opponents next fall, including Miami, which comes to Columbus on Sept. 11.

With just two starters missing on offense, Pryor will be rejoined by favorite receivers DeVier Posey and Dane Sanzenbacher, along with tailbacks Brandon Saine and Dan Herron. The line, an ongoing problem in recent years, returns almost intact.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.